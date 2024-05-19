One student shot and killed on Georgia college campus

KENNESAW, Ga. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A female student was shot and killed Saturday on the campus of Kennesaw State University (KSU) in Georgia.

KSU's Emergency Management had told students to shelter in place following reports of an armed intruder.

The school later said one person was shot and that the suspect was no longer a threat and had been detained.

Students were also asked to avoid the south campus housing area due to police activity.

The University Police Department (UPD) is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on the case.