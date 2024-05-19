NSA Advisor Jake Sullivan meets with Israeli Prime Minister and President

JERUSALEM (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Sullivan arrived in Israel from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, where he met with the Crown Prince and Prime Minster Mohamed bin Salman.

While in Jerusalem, Sullivan was briefed on the ongoing war in Gaza, with an emphasis on Rafah.

The leaders discussed humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip as well as negotiations for the return of the hostages and developments in the northern sector.

They are working to find the right methods that will ensure the defeat of Hamas while minimizing harm to civilians.

Sullivan has also proposed a series of concrete measures to ensure more aid surges into Gaza.