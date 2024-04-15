FBI to investigate Baltimore bridge collapse

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The FBI has opened a criminal investigation in the container ship that crashed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge last month, causing its collapse.

Two senior law enforcement officials have confirmed to NBC News that a criminal investigation is now underway.

Federal agents boarded the 985-foot Dali early Monday morning armed with search warrants.

A spokesperson with the FBI Baltimore Office released a statement confirming that "court authorized law enforcement activity" was taking place onboard the Dali, but did not go into any further details.

Investigators are reportedly collecting data and reviewing events from on board the Dali in the moments before and after the crash and collapse.