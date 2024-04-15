Skip to Content
National-World

FBI to investigate Baltimore bridge collapse

NBC
By ,
New
today at 10:23 AM
Published 10:40 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The FBI has opened a criminal investigation in the container ship that crashed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge last month, causing its collapse.

Two senior law enforcement officials have confirmed to NBC News that a criminal investigation is now underway.

Federal agents boarded the 985-foot Dali early Monday morning armed with search warrants.

A spokesperson with the FBI Baltimore Office released a statement confirming that "court authorized law enforcement activity" was taking place onboard the Dali, but did not go into any further details.

Investigators are reportedly collecting data and reviewing events from on board the Dali in the moments before and after the crash and collapse.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content