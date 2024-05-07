Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested near Met Gala

NEW YORK CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered near the site of the Met Gala in New York City as the event was kicking off.

While celebrities and A-listers walked the red carpet, hundreds of protesters surrounded the streets near the Metropolitan Museum of Art, trying to disrupt what is billed as the fashion event of the year.

Police put up barricades to block protesters from getting too close, and then they began making arrests when protesters ignored police commands to move off the street, Just a block away from the glitzy fashion event.

However, the protesters didn't have any impact on the annual gala's proceedings.

It's unclear exactly how many people were arrested.