Wisconsin university pairs foster dogs with students as part of a school program

WAUKESHA, Wis. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A special canine curriculum at Carroll University in Waukesha, Wisconsin gives foster dogs and human students an opportunity to learn from each other.

Some of the students at Carroll University this semester are a little distracted as the school year wraps up.

Mopsie, a lab mix, joined the college in January. Her human friend is senior Faith Schadewald. The two paired up as part of Schadewald's animal behavior major. They might be some of the most envied students on campus.

"They're like, 'Oh, you are so lucky.' But they don't truly understand the work it takes," Schadewald explained.

"Each student is paired with a shelter dog and they are fully responsible for their care and training and we support them with the curriculum," said Leann Boucha, Animal Behavior Instructor for Carroll University.

Schadewald is fostering Mopsie from the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha County. HAWS takes care of all the vet care but these students work with the shelter and their instructor as it happens.

Boucha says students in the program graduate to take on a variety of jobs, from becoming vets to animal trainers, or in Faith's case, she will be heading to Minnesota to work at a wildlife rehab center. She says the program has already helped teach her training and animal welfare techniques.

"I think a big aspect is you have incorporate welfare with our animals, you know a part of welfare is enrichment," Schadewald shared.

Schadewald knows the hardest part of the program is still to come. Like her, Mopsie is graduating and preparing to go to her forever home.

"I wanted to adopt her, but due to family circumstances I can't. It is okay not to be a dog's forever. That is what fostering is. You are a temporary placeholder to help them find that forever home. Being able to do that is really awesome," Schadewald expressed.