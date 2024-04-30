U.S. Navy sailor dies during training exercise

YORKTOWN, Va. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A sailor dies during training at Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown, Virginia.

According to the U.S. Navy, the incident happened Sunday night around 8:00pm Eastern.

Few details have been provided, but in a release, the Navy said the U.S. sailor was conducting boat training on the York River. The sailor fell overboard and the injuries sustained from the fall were fatal.

No other details have been released, but an investigation into the incident is underway. The sailor's identity has not been released at this time.