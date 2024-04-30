Skip to Content
National-World

Flooded dam in Texas prompts officials to issue evacuation orders

By ,
today at 6:45 AM
Published 6:56 AM

POLK COUNTY, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officials in southeast Texas issued evacuation orders after rainfall filled a lake there.

Heavy rainfall and increasing discharge from the Lake Livingston Dam has prompted officials in Polk County to issue a mandatory evacuation order.

The order applies to unincorporated areas of Polk County in the low-lying areas below the Lake Livingston Dam and along the Trinity River.

The order is effective immediately.

The area saw a significant amount of heavy rainfall with storms Sunday night and into early Monday morning.

Lake Livingston is about 75 miles north of Houston.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content