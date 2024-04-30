Flooded dam in Texas prompts officials to issue evacuation orders
POLK COUNTY, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officials in southeast Texas issued evacuation orders after rainfall filled a lake there.
Heavy rainfall and increasing discharge from the Lake Livingston Dam has prompted officials in Polk County to issue a mandatory evacuation order.
The order applies to unincorporated areas of Polk County in the low-lying areas below the Lake Livingston Dam and along the Trinity River.
The order is effective immediately.
The area saw a significant amount of heavy rainfall with storms Sunday night and into early Monday morning.
Lake Livingston is about 75 miles north of Houston.