Flooded dam in Texas prompts officials to issue evacuation orders

POLK COUNTY, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officials in southeast Texas issued evacuation orders after rainfall filled a lake there.

Heavy rainfall and increasing discharge from the Lake Livingston Dam has prompted officials in Polk County to issue a mandatory evacuation order.

The order applies to unincorporated areas of Polk County in the low-lying areas below the Lake Livingston Dam and along the Trinity River.

The order is effective immediately.

The area saw a significant amount of heavy rainfall with storms Sunday night and into early Monday morning.

Lake Livingston is about 75 miles north of Houston.