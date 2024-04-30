Skip to Content
Five people shot after a school fight in Miami Gardens

today at 6:25 AM
MIAMI GARDENS, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Five people, including two teens, were injured in a shooting in a Miami Gardens neighborhood Monday afternoon that started with an altercation at a nearby high school.

Miami Gardens Police officials said the incident began with an altercation involving students at nearby Miami Norland Senior High School.

There was a second altercation involving parents and that's when police say someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Three adults and two teens were injured in the gunfire. They were all taken to nearby hospitals in stable condition.

Police say an adult who is a person of interest was detained and police are trying to determine that person's involvement.

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

