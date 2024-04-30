Five people shot after a school fight in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Five people, including two teens, were injured in a shooting in a Miami Gardens neighborhood Monday afternoon that started with an altercation at a nearby high school.

Miami Gardens Police officials said the incident began with an altercation involving students at nearby Miami Norland Senior High School.

There was a second altercation involving parents and that's when police say someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Three adults and two teens were injured in the gunfire. They were all taken to nearby hospitals in stable condition.

Police say an adult who is a person of interest was detained and police are trying to determine that person's involvement.