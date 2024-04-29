Tennessee marathon runner dies after becoming unresponsive during the race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Metro Police confirmed that a man became unresponsive during the Rock N' Roll Marathon in Nashville on Saturday.

Officials confirm the runner was 26 year-old Joey Fecci, who worked as a chef in Nashville.

Officials with the St. Jude Rock N' Roll Running Series said Fecci was found unresponsive in the Shelby Park portion of the race.

Medical personnel performed CPR at the scene, but Fecci passed away at a nearby hospital.

Fecci's family said Joey "was a treasured son, brother, boyfriend and friend to so many. He leaves behind a broken family that loves him so very much."

Police are calling this a natural death and it is not under investigation.