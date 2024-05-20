City of Yuma Parks and Rec share summer events

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with the recreation manager about events and programs happening this summer.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma Parks and Recreation has unveiled programs and events happening this summer.

Recreation Manager A.J. Mosqueda shared the first summer event: Aquatics World and Swim Lessons. The event will occur on June 3.

"We have some morning lessons for folks that maybe are that morning type of people. We have evening lessons for folks that maybe full-time parents and can't quite squeeze it in the morning. So we have kind of both of those to balance what maybe the community's needs are. And we are just absolutely excited to get that ball rolling for summer." A.J. Mosqueda, Recreation Manager, City of Yuma Parks and Recreation

In addition, Mosqueda talked about the upcoming Water Safety Day event, hosted by the Greater Yuma Water Safety Alliance (GYWSA), happening on June 1, from 1:00pm-6:00pm at the Valley Aquatic Center.

"It's a free family day. We will we're encouraging families to come out, enjoy the pool. We'll have loads of vendors on the outside perimeter in the grassy area, some food vendors, some snacks and lemonade, all that yummy stuff that we associate with summer, but also we'll have a multiple series of vendors that will be lending themselves to what those layers of protection are. Some people that will really arm community members and citizens on what they can do to help reduce that hazard in their home. So we've got lots of stuff that'll, number one, be fun. That's what we want. Number two, educational. And it really will be geared to everything from that little one all the way through adult." A.J. Mosqueda, Recreation Manager, City of Yuma Parks and Recreation

If anyone is interested in participating in the swimming lessons, or attending the Water Safety Day event, click here.