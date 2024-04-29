Skip to Content
National-World

Ralph Yarl’s family files lawsuit against homeowner in wrong-door shooting

By ,
today at 1:42 PM
Published 2:08 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - On Monday, the family of Ralph Yarl, the Kansas City teen who was shot after going to the wrong address, filed a civil suit against the alleged shooter and the alleged shooter's Homeowner's Association.

The suit states that Andrew Lester, who is charged with shooting Yarl, and the Highland Acres Homes Association were careless and negligent in their actions leading up to the shooting.

Yarl, who was 16 at the time, was shot in April of last year. He was trying to pick up his siblings, but went to the wrong address by mistake and wound up at the door of then 85-year-old Lester, and was shot. He recovered from his injuries.

Lester is facing criminal charges of felony assault and armed criminal action.

It's not clear what damages are being sought by the Yarl family, and Lester's attorneys have not commented on the suit.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content