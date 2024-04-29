Ralph Yarl’s family files lawsuit against homeowner in wrong-door shooting

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - On Monday, the family of Ralph Yarl, the Kansas City teen who was shot after going to the wrong address, filed a civil suit against the alleged shooter and the alleged shooter's Homeowner's Association.

The suit states that Andrew Lester, who is charged with shooting Yarl, and the Highland Acres Homes Association were careless and negligent in their actions leading up to the shooting.

Yarl, who was 16 at the time, was shot in April of last year. He was trying to pick up his siblings, but went to the wrong address by mistake and wound up at the door of then 85-year-old Lester, and was shot. He recovered from his injuries.

Lester is facing criminal charges of felony assault and armed criminal action.

It's not clear what damages are being sought by the Yarl family, and Lester's attorneys have not commented on the suit.