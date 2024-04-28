Skip to Content
World Central Kitchen to resume operations this week

By
today at 3:27 PM
Published 3:42 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - World Central Kitchen (WCK) is set to resume its humanitarian operations is Gaza after seven aid workers were killed by Israeli air strikes.

WCK officials say they have more than 200 trucks carrying enough supplies for almost eight million meals ready to enter Gaza through the Rafah Crossing and from Jordan, and the organization says it's also looking to add new sea routes to bring supplies into the region.

The aid organization, founded by Chef Jose Andres, suspended all deliveries of food and other critical supplies after the April 1 attack on an aid convoy.

Prior to the attack, WCK had delivered more than four million meals to address widespread hunger in Gaza during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

