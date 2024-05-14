City Council meets to appoint new member

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council is holding a special meeting in hopes of appointing someone to the open seat left after former Councilmember Gary Knight passed away.

The City of Yuma mayor said they had two options for deciding the new member.

They could either hold a special election or appoint someone to the open position.

The council will try to go with the appointment process as they will vote between two candidates on Tuesday.

The mayor shared what the council looked for in determining the final candidates.

“It had a lot to do with knowing the person had the experience and knew how things work so they can get up to speed right away. Right now, we’re in the middle of a budget session, that’s the toughest part of the year,” said Mayor Doug Nicholls.

The council has been working on who to appoint for the last three weeks.

However, if the votes on Tuesday evening do not determine a winner, then they will be forced to hold a special election.

We’ll update you tonight with the final outcome of the vote.