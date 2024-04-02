Seven World Central Kitchen workers killed in Gaza

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - World Central Kitchen (WCK) says seven of its aid workers, including an American citizen, were killed when their convoy was hit by an Israeli air strike on Tuesday.

The workers were traveling in two armored cars emblazoned with the WCK logo and another vehicle at the time, according to a statement from WCK.

The organization says despite coordinating movements with the Israeli Defense Force (IDF), the convoy was hit as it was leaving its Deir al-Balah warehouse, after unloading more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza by sea.

WCK delivers food relief and prepares meals for people in need. It said last month it had served more than 42 million meals in gaza over 175 days.

WCK was involved in the first shipment of aid to Gaza via a sea corridor from Cyprus in March.

A second WCK maritime aid shipment of 332 tons arrived in Gaza early this week, and three more ships carrying four hundred of tons of food aid set sail to Gaza on Saturday from Cyprus, according to a WCK representative.

The IDF says it will investigate the incident while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the incident as a "tragic case of our forces unintentionally hitting innocent people in the Gaza Strip."