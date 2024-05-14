Local students learn about eco-cars and self-driving technologies

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local kids got a chance to learn about electric vehicles and the future of cars.

The Yuma Boys & Girls Club hosted a group from the Eco Car EV Challenge, a four-year collegiate automotive engineering competition.

The group put on an event for local students to experience a hands-on lesson on electric vehicles and self-driving technologies.

Students got to assemble electric toy motors, robotic car kits, and even self-driving car models.

"Give them access and visibility into this whole world of STEM, STEM careers, and STEM education to hopefully inspire them that this stuff is cool, this is fun," said Jesse Alley, Senior Program Director of Eco Car EV Challenge.

This two-day event will be hosted again on Wednesday, May 15, at 3 p.m.

They will be bringing in the electric car that the Eco Car EV Challenge group is currently working on enhancing.