Community comes together to help family who lost everything in weekend fire

today at 11:48 AM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local family lost their home in a fire.

On Sunday morning, Rural Metro responded to a fire at Laguna Mobile Home and RV Park.

A single mother and her two kids lost everything including their trailer, some of the pets, and their car.

The fire also burned the nearby trees and some of the neighbor's property.

Veronica Mojarro, the mom living in the mobile home said the amount of support she has received in the last couple of days has been nothing but amazing.

One of the biggest things she said she would take away from this is how people she doesn't even know are supportive and that she would be paying it forward from now on.

If you want to donate to the family, you can click here.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

