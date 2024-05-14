Project to revitalize and innovate downtown Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma held its third public workshop to gather feedback for an innovative district in downtown Yuma.

The Yuma Brownfields Coalition is a collaborative effort between the city and other local agencies. Their main goal is to revitalize part of downtown into something innovative.

On Tuesday, they showed the vision of the project. The first thing to be built is an innovative hub building to work, study and hang out in.

Craig Stoffel, a landscape architect from Ayres Associates on the project explained what the community should look forward too, "I would say look forward to an activated space that offers live, work and play… all the things that can really attract and maintain the young people that want to stay here and thrive.”

The ground-breaking of the hub is expected to be late next year.