Skip to Content
Yuma County

Project to revitalize and innovate downtown Yuma

By
today at 5:51 PM
Published 6:29 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma held its third public workshop to gather feedback for an innovative district in downtown Yuma.

The Yuma Brownfields Coalition is a collaborative effort between the city and other local agencies. Their main goal is to revitalize part of downtown into something innovative.

On Tuesday, they showed the vision of the project. The first thing to be built is an innovative hub building to work, study and hang out in.

Craig Stoffel, a landscape architect from Ayres Associates on the project explained what the community should look forward too, "I would say look forward to an activated space that offers live, work and play… all the things that can really attract and maintain the young people that want to stay here and thrive.”

The ground-breaking of the hub is expected to be late next year.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content