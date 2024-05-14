Keeping the warmth with breezy evenings

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Gustier winds and blowing dust will favor in Imperial County with gusts 25-35 MPH expected through tonight.

A lower pressure system will push through which will keep our evenings breezy, but also adding more moisture into the region.

Higher elevation and mountain areas could see a few isolated showers by Wednesday, but mainly for us, we will see some passing clouds.

By Thursday, temperatures will start to rise again, where daytime highs will start to be close to or at the triple-digit mark.

Tracking low 100s for the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures by next Tuesday.