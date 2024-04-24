Reggie Bush’s 2005 Heisman Trophy award reinstated

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former University of Southern California (USC) running back Reggie Bush is getting his Heisman Trophy back.

The Heisman Trophy Trust announced Wednesday that the "reinstatement" of the award to Bush due to what it calls "enormous changes in the college football landscape."

Bush was awarded the coveted trophy in 2005 after a stellar year at USC.

However, Bush returned the trophy in 2010 after NCAA sanctions were announced against USC, due to allegations that Bush received improper benefits during his career with the Trojans.

In a post on Instagram, Bush captioned, "No one can take from you what God has for you," as well as posting a picture of his returned Heisman Trophy.