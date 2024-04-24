FDA says samples of pasteurized milk have tested positive for bird flu virus

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says samples of pasteurized milk have tested positive for remnants of the bird flu virus. However, milk remains safe to drink.

The announcement comes nearly a month after an Avian Influenza virus was detected in dairy cows in at least eight states.

FDA officials didn't indicate how many samples they tested, or where they were obtained.

Officials say they're continuing to study the issue.