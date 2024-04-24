Skip to Content
National-World

FDA says samples of pasteurized milk have tested positive for bird flu virus

By ,
today at 6:39 AM
Published 6:49 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says samples of pasteurized milk have tested positive for remnants of the bird flu virus. However, milk remains safe to drink.

The announcement comes nearly a month after an Avian Influenza virus was detected in dairy cows in at least eight states.

FDA officials didn't indicate how many samples they tested, or where they were obtained.

Officials say they're continuing to study the issue.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content