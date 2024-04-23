Skip to Content
Baltimore authorites say ship owners responsible for bridge collapse

today at 6:54 AM
Published 7:03 AM

BALTIMORE (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - In court filings Monday, Baltimore officials have accused the owners of the "Dali" cargo ship of putting an "unseaworthy vessel into the water."

The filings also claim the owners were negligent and should be help fully liable for the accident that caused the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge last month.

They called the companies' actions "grossly and potentially criminally negligent."

The court filings come in response to a petition filed by the Dali's owners, Seeking to limit their liability stemming from the bridge accident.

A spokesperson for the company declined to respond to the city's accusations.

Dillon Fuhrman

