Skip to Content
National-World

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced

By ,
today at 10:41 AM
Published 10:50 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the latest group of inductees for the Class of 2024: Mary J. Blige, Cher, Foreigner, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & The Gang and Ozzy Osbourne.

There had been a star-studded push to get Foreigner into the hall, with Jack Black, Slash, Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney all publicly backing the move.

Osbourne's induction is as a solo artist, having already been inducted into the Hall of Fame with Black Sabbath.

Also included in the class, folk-rockers Dave Matthews Band and singer-guitarist Peter Frampton.

The induction ceremony will be held on October 19 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Those music acts nominated this year but didn't make the cut included Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, the late Sinéad O'Connor, soul-pop singer Sade, Britpoppers Oasis, hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim and alt-rockers Jane's Addiction.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content