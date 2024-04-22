Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the latest group of inductees for the Class of 2024: Mary J. Blige, Cher, Foreigner, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & The Gang and Ozzy Osbourne.

There had been a star-studded push to get Foreigner into the hall, with Jack Black, Slash, Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney all publicly backing the move.

Osbourne's induction is as a solo artist, having already been inducted into the Hall of Fame with Black Sabbath.

Also included in the class, folk-rockers Dave Matthews Band and singer-guitarist Peter Frampton.

The induction ceremony will be held on October 19 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Those music acts nominated this year but didn't make the cut included Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, the late Sinéad O'Connor, soul-pop singer Sade, Britpoppers Oasis, hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim and alt-rockers Jane's Addiction.