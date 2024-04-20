Skip to Content
Man who set himself on fire during former President Trump’s hush money trial dies

today at 6:47 AM
Published 6:56 AM

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The man who set himself on fire Friday outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump's trial is taking place has died.

Maxwell Azzarello of St. Augustine, Florida was named Friday as the man who set himself ablaze in Collect Pond Park.

Once the fire was put out, Azzarello was taken to the burn unit at Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was described as alive but in critical condition.

Staff at the hospital declared him dead early Saturday morning, but no exact time of death was given by police.

Investigators are not sure what led the man to set himself on fire, but say the pamphlets that he had appeared to be about Ponzi schemes and conspiracy theories involving the American government, a university, political figures and major financial players.

Police do not believe his actions are directly related to the former president's trial.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

