Fentanyl overdose cases on the rise in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Fentanyl overdoses are on the rise in the city of Calexico including one overdose that was caught on police bodycam.

Police bodycam footage captured a fentanyl overdose that happened on Thursday.

The police officer rushed to a person on the ground with Narcan in their hand.

They quickly used the nasal spray to bring him back to consciousness and now he's okay.

However, police say there was one overdose this week where another man died which is why they're concerned with the rise in cases that started back in January.

“We are taking steps to proactively mitigate these overdoses… Again officers and Calexico paramedics they train to administrate life-saving medications… We are having other meetings to see what else we can do to notify the public and inform the public and cut down these overdoses," said Sgt. Miguel Carbajal, Calexico Police Department.

Calexico police say this year they have already responded to dozens of fentanyl cases.