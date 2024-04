(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of the first and one of the worst school shootings in American history.

On April 20, 1999, two students opened fire inside Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. 12 students and one teacher died during the shooting before the gunmen took their own lives.

At least twenty others were wounded in the rampage.

At the time, it was considered the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history.