FAA groundstops all Alaska Airlines flights due to computer problems

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had all Alaska Airlines flights under a ground stop earlier Wednesday.

The FAA lifted the ground-stop just before noon. Flights had been grounded for about an hour, and the FAA says the ground-stop was the result of a computer problem at the carrier.

The Seattle-based airline said, in a statement, that an issue arose while performing an "upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance."

It's not yet clear how many flights were affected, but the airline say there will likely be residual delays throughout the day.