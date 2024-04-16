SCOTUS to consider charging those who obstruct an official proceeding

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Supreme Court is considering whether a charge of seeking to obstruct an official proceeding, which Trump also faces, can be applied to the events of January 6, 2021.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the case Tuesday.

The law in question criminalizes efforts to obstruct, influence or impede any official proceeding. Conviction can result in a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

Lawyers for the man bringing the case say the law should be limited to circumstances involving tampering with physical evidence, which is what they argue the law aims to address.

Former President Trump faces the same charge, among others, in his election interference case in Washington D.C.

The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, has in the past been skeptical of prosecutors when they assert broad applications of criminal provisions.