Indiana Fever fans react to Caitlin Clark being team’s number one draft pick

INDIANAPOLIS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Fans went wild in Indianapolis last night after the Indiana Fever chose number one draft pick, Caitlin Clark, in the WNBA draft.

In a state where basketball is religion, Indiana Fever fans went to church Monday night, and their prayers were answered when the team selected Caitlin Clark as their number one draft pick.

"She's such a power house in the talent that she brings. The energy and all of the range that she has," said Blair Milo, an Indiana Fever fan.

"I'm so excited that she's coming to Indiana. I think it's going to be great for the whole fan base," said Jay Cobbs, another Indiana Fever fan.

Speaking of fan base, young women, many of them basketball players themselves, came out to see a woman they look up to take the next step in her basketball career.

"Caitlin Clark's like always been like a mentor to me because she's been really good at basketball and I want to be like her when I'm older." Harper Reinker, Indiana Fever fan

"She's just a great shooter, overall. A great player. A team player. I love that about her. She has amazing handles. She's just a great player overall." Mya Upton, Indiana Fever fan

"Women's college sports, women's sports in general, have never gotten the recognition that I feel they deserved and Caitlin is bringing that and she does it with class and dignity." Joanie Stevens, Indiana Fever fan

And these fans, say they can't wait to tell Caitlin Clark, "Welcome home to Indiana."

"I think once she gets here, she'll see the love that we, the support and the love that we have," Cobbs expressed.

Love that, for many here, started long before Monday night.