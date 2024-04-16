Skip to Content
National-World

17th Anniversary of Virginia Tech shooting

By ,
today at 9:50 AM
Published 9:57 AM

BLACKSBURG, Virg. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Tuesday marks 17 years since a gunman fire opened on the campus of Virginia Tech, killing 32 people.

Hokies and Virginians started a day of remembrance with a midnight ceremonial candle lighting at the campus April 16 memorial, and on Tuesday morning, there was a wreath-laying ceremony followed by a moment of silence to honor the victims.

The flame will watched by members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets all day before it's extinguished at midnight.

Across the state flags will be at half-staff on all state and local buildings too.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content