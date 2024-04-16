17th Anniversary of Virginia Tech shooting

BLACKSBURG, Virg. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Tuesday marks 17 years since a gunman fire opened on the campus of Virginia Tech, killing 32 people.

Hokies and Virginians started a day of remembrance with a midnight ceremonial candle lighting at the campus April 16 memorial, and on Tuesday morning, there was a wreath-laying ceremony followed by a moment of silence to honor the victims.

The flame will watched by members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets all day before it's extinguished at midnight.

Across the state flags will be at half-staff on all state and local buildings too.