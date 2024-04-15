Thousands of runners take part in 128th Boston Marathon

BOSTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Thousands of runners are taking part in this year's 128th Boston Marathon on Monday.

Some of the 30,000 runners loaded onto buses Monday morning to get to the starting line.

People have been flying in from all over the world for the the 26.2-mile race, from Hopkinton to Boylston Street in Boston. There are runners representing 129 countries and all 50 U.S. states in this year's race.

The event is expected to inject more than $200 million into the greater Boston economy.

Runners say the heavy security presence around the track has them feeling safe.

This year's race will be on the same day as One Boston Day, which honors the victims, survivors and first responders of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.