BOSTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The finish line for Monday's Boston Marathon was installed on Wednesday on Boylston Street.

Workers spent the morning attaching the iconic decal, which will mark the end of a long journey for about 30,000 participants.

Earlier this week, workers painted the the iconic yellow and blue starting line in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

The 128th Running of the Boston Marathon takes place on Monday, April 15.