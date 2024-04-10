Starting line painted ahead of Boston Marathon

HOPKINTON, Mass. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The official starting line for next Monday's Boston Marathon is ready to go.

In Hopkinton, Massachusetts Tuesday, workers painted the iconic yellow and blue starting line for the 128th running of the Boston Marathon.

The world famous road race will feature about 30,000 participants from 129 countries and all 50 states traversing the 26.2-mile course to Boston.

It's the world's oldest, annually run marathon.

The finish line for the race is expected to be painted on Boylston Street in Boston Wednesday.