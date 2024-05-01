Skip to Content
Arizona Senate to vote on repeal of 1864 abortion ban

today at 9:04 AM
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY/NBC) -The Arizona Senate are convening at the Arizona State Capitol to vote on the repeal of the 1864 abortion ban.

Last week, the Arizona State House voted to repeal the near-total ban on abortion after a couple of weeks of Arizona Republicans blocking efforts to repeal it following the Arizona Supreme Court's ruling to reinstate the ban last month.

The ban, according to sources, punishes doctors with two-to-five years in prison for providing abortion services. However, the ban was codified in 1901, and again in 1913, to include an exception to save the woman's life.

Prior to the Senate vote, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a motion with the state's Supreme Court to buy more time in the case.

To watch the livestream of the vote, see attached video. You can also watch the livestream at this LINK.

NBC News

