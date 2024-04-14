College basketball star Caitlin Clark appears on Saturday Night Live

NEW YORK CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - College basketball star Caitlin Clark showed off her comedy skills while appearing on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Fresh off of playing in the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship, Clark was on during SNL's Weekend Update segment, where she ribbed co-host Michael Che about previous jokes he made about women's sports.

The Division I all-time leading scorer also took part in the segment's tradition of having a host read jokes blind, taking a crack a Che's Netflix comedy special.

The end of the segment wrapped on a serious note with Clark thanking her predecessors and pioneers in women's basketball who cleared the path to success.

