University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball team returns home

today at 10:43 AM
COLUMBIA, S.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The University of South Carolina Women's Basketball team carried the trophy back home Monday from Cleveland.

The Gamecocks flew back to Columbia with the NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship trophy in tow, capping an unbeaten season.

South Carolina, with coach Dawn Staley, beat the Iowa Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark Sunday 87-75 to win the third national title in program history. In fact, it's their third in the last seven years, all with Staley at the helm.

The team will now return to campus and take part in a welcome home celebration at Colonial Life Arena.

