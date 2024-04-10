Virginia elementary school asst. principal indicted after teacher got shot by student

NEWPORT NEWS, Virg. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The former assistant principal of a Virginia elementary school, where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher, has been indicted and charged by a special grand jury.

According to court records, just unsealed, Ebony Parker was indicted on eight counts of felony child abuse.

The charges stemming from the 2023 Richneck Elementary School shooting, involving a six year old boy who opened fire on his teacher Abigail Zwerner.

Later, in a $40 million civil lawsuit, Zwerner said that on the day of the shooting, Parker was warned at least three times that the child had a gun, but did not take action.

A warrant has been issued for Parker's arrest. If convicted, she could spend up to 40 years behind bars.

NBC News could not immediately obtain a copy of the indictment for details of the charges, and neither Parker or the Newport News Commonwealth Attorney's office immediately responded Tuesday to a request for comment.