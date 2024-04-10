Skip to Content
National-World

Virginia elementary school asst. principal indicted after teacher got shot by student

By ,
today at 6:51 AM
Published 7:03 AM

NEWPORT NEWS, Virg. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The former assistant principal of a Virginia elementary school, where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher, has been indicted and charged by a special grand jury.

According to court records, just unsealed, Ebony Parker was indicted on eight counts of felony child abuse.

The charges stemming from the 2023 Richneck Elementary School shooting, involving a six year old boy who opened fire on his teacher Abigail Zwerner.

Later, in a $40 million civil lawsuit, Zwerner said that on the day of the shooting, Parker was warned at least three times that the child had a gun, but did not take action.

A warrant has been issued for Parker's arrest. If convicted, she could spend up to 40 years behind bars.

NBC News could not immediately obtain a copy of the indictment for details of the charges, and neither Parker or the Newport News Commonwealth Attorney's office immediately responded Tuesday to a request for comment.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content