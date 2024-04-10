Victims’ families react to Michigan school shooter’s parents’ sentencing

PONTIAC, Mich. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It was an emotional day in court for families of the victims of Ethan Crumbley.

Sentences were handed down for Crumbley's parents, Jennifer and James, who were each convicted on four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The families of the victims shared their reaction after the judge sentenced the Crumbleys 10 to 15 years in prison.

"It was unacceptable just absolutely unacceptable," said Nicole Beausoleil, Madisyn Baldwin's mother.

Just another example of what the victims' parents saw as the Crumbleys complete abdication of responsibly. Steve St. Juliana, Hana St. Juliana's father, explains:

"They are not victims in this which is what they continually tried to portray themselves as throughout the whole trial. I'm sure they're sad people lost their lives, i'm sure they're sad they're son is in jail, I'm sure they're sad they're in jail. But that is not what's important. What's important is that they recognize that they made mistakes."

The judge showed the Crumbleys no mercy in the sentencing, but was it enough?