Semi-truck driver killed in an officer-involved shooting

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The driver of a semi-truck was killed in an officer involved shooting after crashing into a home in Michigan on Monday.

Police officers with St. Joseph Township responded to a welfare check involving a semi-truck driver in the Carronde Park area.

When they arrived on scene, the semi-truck driver crashed into a police vehicle, drove a short distance and then crashed into a home. The driver then exited the semi and ran away.

According to police, the driver and an officer got into a "violent altercation" and the officer shot the driver. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police describe him as a 42-year-old Tennessee man, but did not release his name.

The officer who was involved had minor injuries and was placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in situations like this, according to the St. Joseph Township Police Department.

An investigation is underway.