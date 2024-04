(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The solar eclipse put on a stellar show on Monday, even in Washington, D.C.

The time lapse photo, created by NASA, showed the stages of the eclipse as it was seen in the sky over the nation's capital and the Washington Monument.

Whether in the path of totality or not, Americans across the country viewed the eclipse, and it did not disappoint.

This was the last solar eclipse North America will see until August of 2044.