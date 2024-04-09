Explosive device thrown onto porch of Satanic Temple in Salem

SALEM, Mass. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police and federal authorities are investigating after an explosive device was thrown onto the porch of the Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts.

The Salem Police Department (SPD) say it happened at the Bridge Street Temple around 4:00am Eastern on Monday, damaging the building.

Police say no one was inside at the time, and the device and damage were not found until staff got to the building around 4:00pm Eastern.

While initially giving few details, police asked the public to avoid Bridge Street between Beacon and Osgood Streets.

"Given the seriousness of the investigation and the clear skilled professionalism of those involved, I am confident the perpetrator will not long remain unknown," Lucien Greaves, co-founder and spokesperson for the Satanic Temple, wrote in an email to NBC10 Boston.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad responded, checking for other devices and determined there was no further danger, according to the SPD.