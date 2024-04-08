Skip to Content
National-World

How your work schedule could affect your health

By , ,
today at 8:38 AM
Published 8:42 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Your crazy work schedule could affect your health later in life.

A new study suggests working shift hours outside of a normal nine-to-five schedule could lead to poor sleep, fatigue and depression down the line.

Researchers used data from more than 7,000 people in the U.S., using a basis of a standard work schedule from a start time of 6:00am or later, and ending by 6:00pm.

The study found that people who took on a more volatile schedule outside those hours, in their 20s, 30s and 40s, showed the poorest health by age 50.

The study's author says new technology and an emerging gig economy has combined to produce non-standard work schedules for more and more people.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content