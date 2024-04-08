How your work schedule could affect your health

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Your crazy work schedule could affect your health later in life.

A new study suggests working shift hours outside of a normal nine-to-five schedule could lead to poor sleep, fatigue and depression down the line.

Researchers used data from more than 7,000 people in the U.S., using a basis of a standard work schedule from a start time of 6:00am or later, and ending by 6:00pm.

The study found that people who took on a more volatile schedule outside those hours, in their 20s, 30s and 40s, showed the poorest health by age 50.

The study's author says new technology and an emerging gig economy has combined to produce non-standard work schedules for more and more people.