One person dead, multiple families left without a home following apartment explosion

PALISADE, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One person is dead and multiple families are displaced from their home after an apartment explosion Friday morning in Palisade, Colorado.

The Palisade Fire Department (PFD) responded to the explosion at around 7:15am and found the building engulfed by the blaze.

Firefighters battled the fire for nearly an hour and a half before crews were able to put out the flames. Palisade Fire says one person was confirmed dead, but they have not been identified.

Additionally, a few people were treated on the scene for minor injuries, but there were no transports to the hospital.

"Fire investigation phase"

Officials have deemed the building a total loss and are working to determine the cause and the origin of the explosion.

The American Red cross has been activated to assist displaced residents. The Palisade Fire chief and one resident spoke out about the incident.

"We're just transitioning into the fire investigation phase. Right now it's an unstable scene. So it's really hard for us to get into the building because of the unstable structure and hazards posed to rescuers. We're trying to mitigate all of those hazards so that personnel are safe and able to do their job." Chief Charles Balke, Palisade Fire Department