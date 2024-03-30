Kia recalls 427,000 Telluride SUVs due to rolling away while parked

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Kia is recalling approximately 427,000 Telluride SUVs because they might roll away while parked.

Kia says the shaft components on the affected vehicles may not be fully engaged. Model years 2020-2024 are affected.

Kia estimates the percentage with the defect to be 1%, with just 16 total vehicles flagged so far. No injuries have been reported.

Kia says owners should manually engage the emergency parking brake before exiting until their cars are fixed.