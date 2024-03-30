Skip to Content
National-World

Kia recalls 427,000 Telluride SUVs due to rolling away while parked

By , ,
today at 2:47 PM
Published 2:52 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Kia is recalling approximately 427,000 Telluride SUVs because they might roll away while parked.

Kia says the shaft components on the affected vehicles may not be fully engaged. Model years 2020-2024 are affected.

Kia estimates the percentage with the defect to be 1%, with just 16 total vehicles flagged so far. No injuries have been reported.

Kia says owners should manually engage the emergency parking brake before exiting until their cars are fixed.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content