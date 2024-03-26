North Carolina man celebrates 105 years at his favorite restaurant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A North Carolina man, who turned 105-years-old in February, got a surprise at his favorite restaurant on Sunday.

For 50 years, Charlie Lentz has had the same routine every Sunday. He wakes up, goes to church, and then he stops by Bojangles for lunch.

It was a bit different this past Sunday, though, as family and friends celebrated his more than a century of life. The restaurant also wanted to celebrate their favorite customer.

They say Lentz's order is consistently the same: A two piece leg and thigh order. And employees often have it ready for him before he even gets in the door.

Lentz says he's never felt better, and he's thankful.

"To be alive. That's what I'm thankful for...To be alive," Lentz expressed.