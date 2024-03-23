Skip to Content
SpaceX Dragon capsule arrives at the International Space Station

NBC
today at 9:09 AM
Published 9:24 AM

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A SpaceX Dragon capsule successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) Saturday morning.

The uncrewed spacecraft launched Thursday, March 21 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The capsule docked at the ISS at 7:19am Eastern time while soaring more than 262 miles over the South Atlantic Ocean.

On board were 6,263 pounds of fresh food, research experiments and station maintenance hardware for the station's current crew. This was SpaceX's 30th commercial re-supply mission contracted by NASA.

The capsule will spend about a month connected to the space station before its return to Earth with cargo and research.

NASA astronauts Loral O'Hara and Michael Barratt monitored operations from the station.

