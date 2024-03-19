CDC issues alert over rising measles cases in the U.S.

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a measles alert to doctors Monday, hoping to raise awareness about a dramatic rise in cases, both here and abroad.

Health officials say there have already been 58 confirmed cases of measles in the U.S. this year, the same number as all of last year.

Most were linked to international travel, and involved children at least one-year-old, who had not been vaccinated.

The CDC is urging parents with young children to have them vaccinated if they plan to travel to countries with current outbreaks, including Austria, the Philippines, and the U.K.