Stolen ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz” returns to owner

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There is no place like home for an original pair of ruby slippers as the pair worn by Judy Garland in the iconic film, "The Wizard of Oz," was returned to their rightful owner, Michael Shaw, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Monday.

The shoes were on loan to The Judy Garland Museum in her hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota when they were stolen in 2005.

It took 13 years for the shoes to be recovered during a sting operation involving the FBI and the Grand Rapids Police Department in 2018.

Terry Jon Martin was arrested, charged and eventually pleaded guilty in the case.

So now, the ruby slippers are back in the hands of Shaw, who says he plans to take the ruby slippers on tour before ultimately putting them on the auction block later this year.

For his part in the theft, Martin was sentenced to time served because of his poor health. Also, it was announced Monday that another man, 76-year-old Jerry Hall Saliterman, has now been charged in connection to the theft nearly 20 years ago. Saliterman's attorney says his client had no part in the crime.