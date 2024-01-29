Man who stole ruby slippers to not serve any jail time

DULUTH, Minn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The man who confessed to stealing a pair of ruby slippers worn in "The Wizard of Oz" will not serve time behind bars.

76-year-old Terry Jon Martin was given no prison time at his sentencing hearing Monday.

Martin, who is in poor health, confessed to the stealing the famous footwear, saying he wanted to pull off "one last score."

Martin stole the slippers in 2005 from The Judy Garland Museum in Minnesota. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recovered the shoes in 2018 when someone else tried to claim a reward.

Martin wasn't charged with stealing them until last year. He pleaded guilty in October to theft of a major artwork.

According to his attorney's, Martin had no idea about the cultural significance of the ruby slippers and had never seen "The Wizard of Oz."