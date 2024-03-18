Skip to Content
Footage shows capture of suspect in fatal shooting of New Mexico State Police officer

Christina Chavez
By
New
today at 9:58 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The suspect in the fatal New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officer shooting has been captured.

Footage captured showed the moments Jaremy Smith was taken down by deputies on Sunday.

Police say Smith shot and killed officer Justin Hare on Friday. Smith is also accused of killing a woman in South Carolina who went missing on Tuesday.

Officials say Smith is expected to survive after deputies shot him multiple times on Sunday in Albuquerque.

Dillon Fuhrman

