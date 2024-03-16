Skip to Content
Texas experiences large chucks of hail during storm

today at 10:30 AM
BELLVILLE, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - When you think of weather in Texas, you usually don't think of chunks of hail, but that's exactly what fell from the skies in the Longhorn State on Friday.

Sever storms rolled through North Texas and dropped large bits of hail on multiple communities, with sizes ranging from a quarter and a gold ball to the size of your palm.

The trend of strong weather conditions wasn't limited to just texas though as states like Ohio, Indiana, and Arkansas experienced heavy winds and tornados alike.

